Aurora police release surveillance video from fatal police-involved shooting

Police investigate after a man was killed and an officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire March 22 in west suburban Aurora. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Aurora police released surveillance video Tuesday on Facebook from a fatal police-involved shooting last month in the west suburb.

About 9:45 p.m. March 22, two officers pulled over a vehicle in the first block of Galena Boulevard after they saw it leave a “known gang house” in the 200 block of South Lake Street, according to Aurora police.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Santiago Calderon of Aurora, then fired shots at the officers before taking off east and crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Galena Boulevard and Broadway, police said.

After getting out of his vehicle, Calderon was fatally wounded in a shootout with officers on Lasalle Street between Galena Boulevard and Downer Place, police said. A handgun was found by his side when officers tried to provide medical attention.

On Tuesday, police said that because the surveillance videos were sometimes difficult to see, authorities took screen shots and highlighted key moments in the incident to clarify what happened to viewers.

“Please remember these are taken from bank surveillance cameras and appear ‘jumpy’. Also, the ATM and Bank Parking Lot cameras are not synchronized so there are some minor discrepancies in timing,” the department wrote in the post.

The videos released by police also includes footage shot by a citizen that shows the officer’s initial response, police said. The captions in the video were placed on the footage by the citizen, not the police department.

The footage begins with Calderon running from an investigator toward a white SUV in the parking lot of a bank, where shots are exchanged with officers, police said. Later in the video, an officer can be seen dropping to the ground when Calderon fires again.

Police provided a detailed narrative of the incident as well as timestamps in their Facebook post.

Calderon, who lived in Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

One of the officers, Colin Griffin, was shot in his leg and taken to a hospital in Aurora, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a March 23 news conference.

The other officer, Matthew Huber, also suffered an injury to his shoulder during the exchange, but wasn’t wounded by gunfire, police said.

The officers, both 10-year veterans of the department, were treated and released from the hospital. Both were placed on paid administrative leave while the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force investigates the shooting, police said.