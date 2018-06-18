Austin crash leaves 2 men seriously hurt

Two men were seriously injured in a crash early Monday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man was driving a vehicle at a high speed at 2:23 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Jackson when he lost control and the vehicle hit multiple parked vehicles, according to Chicago Police. One of the vehicles was double-parked with a driver inside.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. The 38-year-old man from the parked vehicle was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.