59-year-old man shot multiple times in Austin domestic incident

A man was wounded in a domestic-related shooting Sunday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 59-year-old man was involved in a “domestic-related altercation” about 7:50 p.m. in the 4800 bock of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Detectives were speaking with a person of interest.