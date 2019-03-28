Man, 21, fatally shot in Austin: police

A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The 21-year-old walked out of a business about 6:45 p.m. and got into the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Lawler Avenue, Chicago police said.

A silver-colored car pulled up behind him and someone fired shots, police said.

The man was struck twice in the chest and twice in the arm, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation.