Man shot in driver’s seat of vehicle in Austin

A man was shot early Sunday in the 5400 block of West Thomas Street in the Austin neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of West Thomas Street and found a 35-year-old man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a parked car, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene did not offer details of the shooting, police said. No one was in custody.

Multiple shell casings were on the ground near the vehicle’s passenger window.