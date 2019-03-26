3 wounded in Austin neighborhood shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

They were on foot about 6:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

A man, 48, was recovering at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital.

Another man, 56, was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.