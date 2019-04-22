Man critically wounded in Austin shooting
A man was shot and critically wounded Monday in Austin on the West Side.
The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 5500 block of North Avenue when someone approached him about 9:25 p.m. and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.