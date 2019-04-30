Woman, 90, wounded in Austin shooting

A 90-year-old woman was shot and wounded Tuesday in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:55 a.m., she suffered a gunshot wound to her leg in the 5400 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

Area North detectives are investigating.

