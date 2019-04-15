Man critically wounded in Austin shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday in Austin on the West Side.

The man was in his driveway about 9:50 p.m. when who gunmen approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The gunfire struck the 29-year-old several times in his back, police said. He was rushed from the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

A witness saw the shooters drive off south on Lockwood in a silver-colored vehicle, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

