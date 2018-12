Person in ski mask shoots teenager in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old told investigators he was on a sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of South Lockwood Avenue when a male wearing a ski mask pulled up in a silver-colored vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was hit in the foot and took himself to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.