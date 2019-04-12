2 wounded in Austin neighborhood shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday in Austin on the West Side.

A pair of gunmen opened fire on a group of males standing on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Superior Street, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was shot in the leg about 8:50 p.m. and was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

Another man, 21, was also shot in the leg, police said. He was found in the the 5900 block of West Rice and brought to the same hospital.

Both of their conditions have stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

