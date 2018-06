Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting

A teenager was shot Friday in the first block of South Mayfield. | Google Earth

A teenager was shot Friday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times about 7:55 p.m. while standing on a sidewalk in the first block of South Mayfield, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at Loyola University Medical Center in Oak Lawn.