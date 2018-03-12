2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin

Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home on Monday is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. | Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are responding to another explosion in Austin that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that an explosion Monday in southeast Austin injured a woman in her 70s, who has been hospitalized. A second woman from that address has been hospitalized with an unrelated medical issue.

Authorities have not said whether the most recent explosion was caused by a package bomb like the one that exploded earlier Monday.

Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that investigators believe the deadly blast Monday is linked to a March 2 package bomb that killed a 39-year-old man in another part of the city.

Police say their investigation of deadly package bombings at two Austin homes will try to determine if a hate crime was involved because the victims in both cases were black.

He says the package that exploded Monday and the one that detonated on March 2 had been left on the front doorsteps and were not delivered by a mail service.