Man shot through door of Austin home

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

The 47-year-old got into an argument with someone he knew at 10:52 a.m. outside a home in the 100 block of North Waller, according to Chicago police.

During the argument, the man ran into the home and the other person started shooting through the door, police said.

He was shot in the right foot, left ankle and twice in the hip, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

