Authorities: 1 dead after 4-vehicle crash involving Pace bus near North Aurora

At least one person was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a Pace bus Wednesday morning near west suburban North Aurora, authorities said.

The crash, which involved the bus and three other vehicles, happened about 7 a.m. on Route 31 north of Oak Street near North Aurora, according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of one of the vehicles was dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Two passengers were aboard the bus at the time and they were not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

Route 31 was closed between North Aurora and Batavia while police investigated the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Icy road conditions appeared to be a factor.