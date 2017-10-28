Authorities: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in I-57 crash

Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash early Saturday on Interstate 57 near 107th Street on the Far South Side, authorities said.

Troopers responded about 3:16 a.m. to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people who were traveling in the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, state police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatalities.

As of 4:40 a.m., all northbound lanes remained closed, state police said.