Authorities asking for help finding family of deceased 88-year-old in Valparaiso

Authorities are asking for help in finding the family of an 88-year-old man who died in northwest Indiana earlier this month.

George A. Young, of Valparaiso, died on Feb. 6 at Porter Regional Hospital from natural causes, according to the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about Young’s family was asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 548-0208.