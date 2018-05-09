Authorities collect box marked ‘uranium’ found in Naperville basement

A Naperville resident found a package labeled as containing uranium Wednesday morning at a home in the west suburb.

Authorities were dispatched for a hazardous material response at 11:35 a.m. at the home in the 1000 block of Huntleigh Drive in Naperville, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

A resident at the home had “located a package in the basement of his home with a label indicating uranium,” fire officials said. He had called “several outside organizations” for help with disposing the material.

Emergency crews determined radiation readings around the package were “at the normal range,” and no elevated readings were found with any of the home’s residents, authorities said.

Officials said there was “no identified risk to the community.”

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency was called to the scene to collect the package and dispose of it, authorities said.