Authorities ID teenage pedestrian killed in Ingleside crash

Authorities have identified a teenage woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday in north suburban Ingleside.

Sydney Weber, 16, of Fox Lake, was fatally struck by a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. near the area of Rollings and Wilson roads, according to Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

An 18-year-old woman driving a Jeep SUV south on Wilson struck Weber as she entered the road, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed Monday found she died from blunt force injuries, Cooper said. The investigation into her death was ongoing, and toxicology reports were pending.

Authorities had asked for help to identify Weber, who lacked identification, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash and was cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have been in close contact with Sydney’s family and our deepest condolences to out to them,” Cooper said. “This is truly an awful tragedy.”