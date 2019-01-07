Authorities identify 37-year-old man found shot to death in Beverly in September

A man who was fatally wounded in a shooting last September in the Far South Side Beverly neighborhood has been identified.

About 4:45 p.m. Sept. 18, 2018, 37-year-old Aaron Wiley was found inside a vehicle in the 9700 block of South Charles with gunshot wounds to his neck and head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which identified Wiley on Monday. He lived in south suburban Calumet City.

His death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area South detectives were investigating the slaying.