Authorities identify body found in Des Plaines River near Lockport

The Lockport Lock and Dam | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Authorities have identified a body recovered last week from the Des Plaines River near Lockport.

A search began after dock workers at the Lockport Lock and Dam discovered a human leg in the water about 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A body was located shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the river near Joliet by three boat teams conducting a visual and sonar search of the area, the sheriff’s office said.

The leg and body were identified as belonging to 20-year-old Sean Joy, of Lockport, the Will County Coroner’s Office said. His remains were found near the Ruby Street Bridge.

Lockport police said Joy was last seen by his family March 21 and someone matching his description was seen walking toward the Ninth Street Bridge, which crosses the river.

Joy was officially reported missing March 23 and a note was found indicating he was depressed, police said. Foul play was not suspected in his disappearance.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, the coroner’s office said, but results were pending further testing and an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lockport Lock and Dam is located 2 miles southwest of Lockport and is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.