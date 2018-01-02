Authorities identify man found dead under bridge in Lincolnwood

A man found dead under a bridge last week in north suburban Lincolnwood has been identified.

Officers responded about 3:55 p.m. Dec. 27 to a report of a person lying on the ground underneath the bridge near the northwest corner of McCormick Boulevard and West Devon Avenue, according to a statement from Lincolnwood police.

The man, identified as 41-year-old David Lee Holicz, was unresponsive and did not appear to be breathing, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Holicz, who lived in West Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were “no outward signs of physical trauma.”

An autopsy Friday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further studies, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police were conducting a death investigation.