Authorities identify man killed in Elgin crash; driver charged with DUI

Authorities have identified the man killed last month in a northwest suburban Elgin crash that resulted in a DUI charge for the man driving the vehicle.

Jose C. DeLaTorre, 53, was driving a vehicle that crashed about 2 p.m. Jan. 26 near Larkin and Highland avenues, according to Elgin police. DeLaTorre and 39-year-old Juan Carlos Hinojosa left the scene after the crash.

Authorities later located DeLaTorre and Hinojosa,, police said. Hinojosa was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he died, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy had not yet ruled on the cause and manner of his death.

DeLaTorre, who lives in Elgin, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, both felonies, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating an uninsured motor vehicle resulting in bodily harm.

He is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for Friday.