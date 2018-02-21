Authorities identify man killed in Elgin mobile home fire

A fire last month at a mobile home park in northwest suburban Elgin killed a man and two dogs.

Emergency crews responded about 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 21 to the Old Oak Estates Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Sadler Avenue for a report a fire at a single-family home, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

First responders found heavy fire underneath and inside the one-story trailer home, authorities said. David Moncatch, 63, was found inside the trailer during a search and taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy for Moncatch, of Elgin, hasn’t been completed a month later.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and also killed two dogs, authorities said. The cause of the blaze was still under investigation Monday afternoon.