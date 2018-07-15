Authorities identify man killed in Gresham fire

Authorities have identified a man who died in a fire Friday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Leon Owens, 24, was killed in a house fire that happened about 10 a.m. at 8623 S. Honore Street, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire started in the kitchen and generated heavy smoke and carbon monoxide, the fire department said.

Owens died from carbon monoxide toxicity from the fire, according to an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident.

Owens lived in the same block where he was killed, according to the medical examiner’s office.