Authorities identify second man killed in triple-fatal crash on Far South Side

Authorities have identified the second of three people killed in a crash early Friday when a car was engulfed in flames on the Far South Side.

Anthony Guajardo, 30, and 48-year-old Michael Battista were in a speeding vehicle with a third male about 1:10 a.m. when it hit a light pole in the 3300 block of East 100th Street, flipped onto its roof and caught fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. All three people in the car were dead at the scene.

An autopsy Saturday found that Guajardo, who lived in the same neighborhood, died of carbon monoxide toxicity and the inhalation of products of combustion in a vehicular fire, according to the medical examiner’s office. Thermal burns were listed as a secondary cause.

Battista, who also lived in the East Side neighborhood, died of carbon monoxide toxicity and multiple injuries from the crash, according to autopsy reports.

An autopsy found that the third person died of carbon monoxide toxicity and the inhalation of products of combustion, according to the medical examiner’s office. Thermal injuries were listed as a secondary cause. His identity was not released Tuesday pending notification of his family.

All three deaths were ruled accidents, the medical examiner’s office said.