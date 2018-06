Authorities identify woman found in Buena Park, hospitalized

Chicago Police are seeking the identity of a woman who was found Thursday night in the Buena Park neighborhood and hospitalized. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police have identified a woman who was found Thursday night in the Buena Park neighborhood and hospitalized.

Willshaw Love, who is believed to be between 18 and 21 years old, was found between 9 and 11:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Broadway. Her exact age has not yet been determined, police said.

Love was admitted to Thorek Memorial Hospital, after being found “incoherent.” Her family had been contacted, police said.