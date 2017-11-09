Authorities investigate ‘gross misconduct’ at Gage Park charter school

Authorities are investigating a woman for allegations of “gross misconduct” with a 16-year-old boy at a Gage Park neighborhood charter school on the Southwest Side.

Chicago Police confirmed the investigation of alleged misconduct at Horizon Science Academy – Southwest Chicago, 5401 S. Western Ave.

A representative said the school’s administration began an internal investigation on Monday.

“As the allegations involved a minor, the school contacted the [Illinois] Department of Children and Family Services and Chicago Police,” said Christopher Murphy, director of strategic growth & PR for Concept Schools.

Murphy said the staff member has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The investigation is open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” police said. A representative from DCFS could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday morning.