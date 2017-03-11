Authorities investigate homicide of 16-year-old boy in Gary

Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 16-year-old boy Thursday night in northwest Indiana.

A medicolegal team was called about 7:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Huntington Street in Gary, where Diego Serna was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Serna’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office, which didn’t rule on his final cause and manner of death pending further studies. He lived in the same block as the incident.

Gary police didn’t immediately provide information on the attack.