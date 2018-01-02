Authorities investigate homicide of 56-year-old man in Gary

A 56-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon at his home in northwest Indiana, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

A medicolegal death investigation team responded at 2:29 p.m. to the home in the 3600 block of Johnson Street in Gary, where Edward Norwood was pronounced dead at 3:28 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Norwood’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office, which said he died from trauma, but didn’t provide any additional details. He lived at the same address as the incident.

Gary police didn’t immediately provide information on the attack.