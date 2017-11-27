Authorities investigating death of 1-year-old Auburn Gresham girl

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl Sunday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The girl was discovered unresponsive by a family member about 5:50 a.m. at her home in the 7800 block of South Sangamon, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:11 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on her cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of neglect, according to an agency spokeswoman. The investigation is pending.

Area South detectives are also investigating.