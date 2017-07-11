Authorities investigating death of 1-year-old Berwyn boy

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy early Monday in west suburban Berwyn.

The boy was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. Monday at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Berwyn.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on his cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating, according to an agency spokesperson. The investigation is pending.

A spokesman for the city of Berwyn did not immediately respond to a request seeking information about the boy’s death.