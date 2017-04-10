Authorities investigating death of 3-year-old Woodstock girl

Authorities are investigating the Monday death of a 3-year-old girl in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Officers responded to a rescue in the 500 block of Central Parkway in Woodstock, according to Woodstock Police Chief John L. Lieb.

The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died at 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the girl’s death, agency spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. The investigation is pending.

Lieb declined to provide additional information because of the open investigation.