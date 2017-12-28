Authorities investigating death of 5-month-old boy on Far South Side

Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy Tuesday morning in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 7:30 a.m., the boy’s mother discovered him unresponsive at their home in the 11400 block of South Calumet, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She took him to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating an allegation of neglect, according to an agency spokeswoman. The investigation is pending.

Area South detectives are also conducting a death investigation.