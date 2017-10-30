Authorities investigating death of 5-month-old West Pullman boy

Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy Sunday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 7:30 a.m., the boy was found unresponsive at his home in the 11800 block of South Union, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died at 7:52 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the boy’s mother and father for allegations of neglect, agency spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Area South detectives are also investigating.