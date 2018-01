Authorities investigating death of body found in Waukegan

Authorities are investigating the death of a body found early Monday in north suburban Waukegan.

The body was found about midnight outside on a piece of in the 1300 block of North Jackson, according to Waukegan police.

The person hasn’t been identified, and an autopsy has been scheduled with the Lake County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The investigation was open and active.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s “Tip-Line” at 847-360-9001.