Authorities: Person fatally struck by CTA bus in West Chatham

A person was struck by a CTA bus and killed Tuesday evening in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said.

The female was struck by the bus at 7:29 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and Chicago Police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Brian Steele, a CTA spokesman, confirmed that a female was struck by a bus in the area, but provided no additional details.