Authorities: Person found dead on Dan Ryan Expressway on South Side

A person was found dead Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side, authorities said.

About 5 a.m., the person was found in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near 33rd Street, according to Illinois State Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

It was not immediately clear whether the person was struck by a vehicle or how they got into the roadway, state police said.

An investigation is ongoing.