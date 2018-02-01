Person shot by Harvey police while trying to ram cop with squad car: authorities

Three people were taken into custody after an incident Wednesday afternoon in Harvey in which one of the suspects was shot by a police officer. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A suspect was shot by a Harvey police officer Wednesday afternoon after hopping in the officer’s squad car and trying to run him over, authorities said.

Two Harvey police officers were talking at 4:38 p.m. near the intersection of 148th Street and Dixie Highway in Harvey when they witnessed a two-car crash around the corner, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the City of Harvey.

As the officers approached the two cars, two males and a female got out of one of them and tried to run away, Howard said. One officer stayed at the scene of the crash while the other got in his squad car and followed the three suspects.

The other car had at least one occupant, who denied medical attention, Howard said.

When the officer was close to the suspects, he got out of his vehicle and became involved in a physical altercation with one of the suspects, Howard said.

The suspect somehow managed to break free as the officer fell to ground, and got in the driver’s seat of the officer’s squad car and tried to run the him over, Howard said.

“In fear for his own safety and life, that officer took his service revolver out and discharged it toward the oncoming squad car,” Howard said.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle, and the car flipped over at a nearby street, Howard said. The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

With the help of other officers who responded to the scene, the other two suspects were located and taken into custody, Howard said. Charges are pending.

The officer who fired his weapon was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury he suffered when the suspect tried to run him over, Howard said.

“The officer appears to be doing OK and is surrounded by other police officers, family and friends,” Howard said, adding that he is a husband and father.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident and the officer’s use of force, Howard said.