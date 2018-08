Authorities seeking family of deceased Gary man

Authorities are looking for family members of a deceased man in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Robert L. Jones, 81, died Wednesday and is in the care of the coroner’s office.

His last known address was in the 2800 block of Central Drive in Gary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office (219) 755-3265.