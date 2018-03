Authorities seeking family of deceased Merrillville man

The Lake County Coroner’s office is seeking the family of a deceased man in their care who lived in Merrillville, Indiana.

Edward Wojcik Jr., who was described as a 58-year-old white man, frequented the Hobart and Merrillville area, the coroner said.

Anyone with information about Wojcik was asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.