Authorities shift focus to questioning girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, authorities say, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. | Distributed by the Associated Press

The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room.

Immigration documents show Danley had been abroad for weeks and was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd, killing 59.

A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A Filipino official said Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.

The official said Paddock visited the Philippines in 2013 and 2014, around his birthday, staying for five to six days on both occasions. There were no immediate details available about those trips.

The Filipino official was not authorized to discuss the trips publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A U.S. law enforcement official says FBI agents met Danley at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

Officials say Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought 33 firearms in the last year.

Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28, three days before he opened fire on a concert crowd. The attack killed 59 people and wounded more than 500.

Snyder said authorities wouldn’t get notified of the purchase of rifles, but would get notified of a multiple sale of two or more handguns in one purchase.

Snyder said Paddock had rigged 12 semi-automatic rifles with devices that allowed the guns to fire like an automatic weapon.

Danley’s Australia-based sisters believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.

The sisters were interviewed by Australia’s Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld. They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.

One sister tearfully said: “I know that she don’t know anything.”

The woman said Danley is “a good person” who would’ve stopped Paddock had she been there.

And Danley’s nephew was likewise stunned by Paddock’s actions, saying he didn’t even know that Paddock was interested in guns.

Jordan Knights, who also lives in Australia, said he spent time in Las Vegas with Paddock and Danley just a few months ago.

Knights told Australia’s Channel 9 from his home near Brisbane, “It seemed like he just looked after my aunty and that was it.”

The 23-year-old said he didn’t give Paddock another thought until he was identified as the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 on Sunday.

He said that Paddock “didn’t seem like he was the type of guy to do that.”