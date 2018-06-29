Authorities trying to ID woman found in Buena Park, hospitalized

Chicago Police are seeking the identity of a woman who was found Thursday night in the Buena Park neighborhood and hospitalized. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police are seeking the identity of a woman who was found Thursday night in the Buena Park neighborhood and hospitalized.

The woman, believed to be between 18 and 21 years old, was found between 9 and 11:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Broadway, police said.

She was admitted to Thorek Memorial Hospital, after being found “incoherent,” police said. She had not answered questions and does not open her eyes.

Police said she has a scar on her neck and another near her belly button, possibly from an appendectomy surgery. He toe nails are painted and she was further described as “clean and well-kept.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.