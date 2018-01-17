Autopsy: Death of person found after 2017 East Chatham fire was homicide

An autopsy has ruled that the death of a person found after a fire last year in an East Chatham neighborhood apartment was a homicide.

Officers responding about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 9 to a fire in the 7900 block of South Greenwood found a body in a third-floor apartment, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that an autopsy found the male died of multiple injuries from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide. He has not been identified.

Area South detectives are investigating.