Autopsy: Man dies 7 months after South Side crash

A southwest suburban man died Wednesday afternoon, roughly seven months after he was injured in a crash in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, an autopsy has revealed.

Gregory Hill, 55, was injured in a crash March 28 in the 6500 block of South King Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hill, of the 5400 block of West 87th Street in Burbank, was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Thursday revealed Hill died of multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash, as well as heart disease and obesity, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide details on the crash Thursday.