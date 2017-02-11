Autopsy: Man found dead in September on South Side was shot in head

A man found dead more than a month ago on the South Side was shot in the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 28, officers found the victim, believed to be about 64, “severely decomposed” in the 7600 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The victim remained unidentified as of Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of a gunshot wound to the right side of the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.