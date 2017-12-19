Autopsy: Man found dead in West Garfield Park last month was shot

A man who was found dead last month in the West Garfield Park neighborhood was shot multiple times, and his death was ruled a homicide.

At 10:03 a.m. on Nov. 22, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in a vacant lot in the 4100 block of West Carroll and found 43-year-old Marvil Clifton sitting unresponsive in the front passenger seat, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Clifton, of the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:21 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on Clifton’s cause and manner of death, but has since found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon as Area North detectives investigated.