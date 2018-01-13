Autopsy: Man found in Belmont Central in November died of hypothermia

An autopsy ruled that a man found in November in the Northwest Side Belmont Central neighborhood died of cold exposure, bringing the season’s count of cold deaths in Cook County up to eight.

Adam Krakowski, 46, was found unresponsive Nov. 10 in the 2100 block of North Mason, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m.

An autopsy found that Krakowski died of hypothermia due to cold exposure, with chronic ethanolism listed as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Seven other cold-related deaths have been recorded in Cook County since Oct. 23, 2017, according to records maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Additionally, a man who suffered a fall and hypothermia in south suburban Beecher in Will County was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood last week.

Last year, the first cold-related death of the winter season was reported Oct. 22, 2016. At least 27 cold-related deaths were reported last winter, according to authorities.