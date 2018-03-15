Autopsy of slain Cmdr. Paul Bauer released

Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. | CPD photo, distributed by the Associated Press

Results of an autopsy conducted on the body of slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer released Thursday show he suffered six gunshot wounds.

Two of the wounds were to his head and two were to his right chest.

He also suffered a gunshot wound to the left neck and right forearm.

One of two cell phones Bauer was carrying was also struck by a bullet, according to the autopsy, which was performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The report also showed that Bauer had abrasions to his right knee, left leg and forehead as well as contusions on his right knee and right wrist.

Bauer, 53, was headed to a meeting at City Hall on the afternoon of Feb. 13 when he heard over his handheld police radio that a man had fled from officers near his location. Bauer saw the man and gave chase.

Alone, Bauer pursued the man down a staircase outside the Thompson Center and the two men struggled and Bauer was shot.

Shomari Legghette, 44, was arrested moments later as he exited the staircase, the report states.

He was charged with Bauer’s death and earlier this week pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and more than 50 counts of other felonies tied to the crime.

The autopsy report states only that multiple shots were fired and that Bauer was struck multiple times.

The report also describes four evidence markers being placed by 9mm spent casings. Another evidence marker was placed next to a pair of black handcuffs.

During a search of Legghette, police recovered a black Glock handgun with an extended magazine and “illicit drugs.”

The report shows that fingernail evidence was submitted to the Chicago Police Department.

The autopsy ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.