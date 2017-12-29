Autopsy: Person found dead in Logan Square in October died of cold exposure

A person found dead in October in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood was found to have died of cold exposure, bringing the season’s count of cold-related deaths in Cook County up to five.

The male, who remains unidentified, was found dead Oct. 27 in the 3400 block of West Fullerton, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m.

The results of an autopsy Oct. 28 were inconclusive, but the medical examiner’s office has since determined that he died from cold exposure, with chronic ethanolism listed as a contributing factor. His death was ruled an accident.

Four other cold-related deaths have been reported in the county since Oct. 23.

Last year, the first cold-related death of the winter season was reported Oct. 26. At least 27 cold-related deaths were reported last winter, according to authorities.